Jack Dorsey supports pro-Bitcoin Robert F. Kennedy Jr

Jack Dorsey, the founder and former CEO of Twitter, is advocating support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr in the presidential elections. As a Bitcoin and cryptocurrency advocate, Kennedy Jr has some of the crypto community on his side with potential legislation at play with the digital currency industry.
Sharing a video from Fox News, Dorsey believes that Kennedy Jr “can and will” beat presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump, the former president of the United States. As a Democrat, Kennedy Jr will be going against Republic candidates with different values, including the advocacy for cryptocurrency.
Kennedy Jr is also an environment lawyer and a strong advocate of the broader cryptocurrency industry. During a speech on May 19th at the Bitcoin Miami Conference, Kennedy Jr stated that he would be accepting donations in Bitcoin as part of his presidential campaign. This move marks a first in United States politics and sets up a possible precedent for future electoral campaigns in United States politics.
Kennedy Jr's support for cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrencies, led by bitcoin, along with other crypto technologies are a major innovation engine. It is a mistake for the U.S. government to hobble the industry and drive innovation elsewhere. Biden’s proposed 30% tax on cryptocurrency mining is a bad idea. 🧵
