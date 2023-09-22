EU highlights need for global crypto regulation

The European Parliamentary Research Service (EPRS) has highlighted the need for increased oversight by non-European Union (EU) regulators. This is in a bid to enhance stability, security, and expansion in the overall international cryptocurrency market.

An EPRS report noted that there is growing importance to establish a more robust regulatory framework in non-EU jurisdictions, especially with the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) Act set to come into effect by December 2024. The report was co-authored by Issam Hallak and Rasmus Salén from the Members’ Research Service.

It also points out that there are still various avenues through which the EU’s financial system and autonomy are vulnerable, as they rely on policy actions in non-EU countries where MiCA applies:

“There are yet several channels through which the EU’s financial system and autonomy is still at risk as it remains dependent on non-EU countries’ policy actions in the context where the MiCA is applicable.”

The primary concerns of the authors are around around potential implications for financial stability, reduced market attractiveness, and the mainstream adoption of stablecoins.

The United States’ fragmented regulatory environment

In the report, the United States is characterised by its fragmented regulatory landscape. This involves a number of state-level and federal stakeholders. This fragmentation indirectly impacts the clarity of regulations and regulatory certainty in the country.

The report also sheds light on the United Kingdom’s (UK) Financial Services and Markets Act (FSMA) and a study commissioned by the European Parliament. It anticipates a significant divergence in the approach to identifying crypto-assets between the UK and the EU in the coming years.

Furthermore, on September 18, the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) initiated a public consultation regarding revisions to its crypto regulations. These changes are intended to align more closely with the forthcoming MiCA regulations.