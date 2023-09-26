BTC trading volumes hit massive low

Bitcoin (BTC) trading volumes are experiencing a significant drop as the crypto market grapples with ongoing uncertainties in the global economic market. Recent research conducted by the on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant shows that daily BTC trading volumes have reached levels rarely seen since 2018.

BTC’s price action has largely remained within a stable range for several months, and this prolonged period of stability seems to be dampening traders’ enthusiasm for active transactions. CryptoQuant’s data, which monitors activity on both spot and derivatives exchanges, underscores the extent of this volume decline since BTC/USD entered its current range back in March.

Over the past week, the number of daily spot exchange transactions ranged between 8,000 and 15,000. In March, it was regularly hitting more than 600,000 transactions.

Why is Bitcoin trading changing?

One of the primary factors contributing to this shift is the global macroeconomic landscape. According to contributing analyst Caue Oliveira, the growing apprehension surrounding the macroeconomic scenario is a major driver of the declining trading volumes. In his commentary accompanying the data, Oliveira points to the actions of the United States Central Bank, which have fostered an environment of persistent uncertainty.

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s oscillation between interest rate hikes and pauses in 2023, while maintaining overall tight monetary conditions, has left Bitcoin investors wary.

Oliveira also stated that Bitcoin hodlers are opting to hang onto their BTC holdings as a result of this economic turbulence. Rather than pursuing quick profits through short-term trading, an increasing number of individuals are viewing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as long-term investments. They have a strong belief in the future value of these digital assets and are less inclined to sell at the first sign of profit.

How has the declining trading volume changed Bitcoin?

For Bitcoin speculators, the recent environment has been challenging. Short-term holders, those who have held BTC for no more than 155 days, are now facing unrealised losses, with their cost basis exceeding the current spot price. Another CryptoQuant contributor, Yonsei_dent, suggests that the cost basis of newer Bitcoin entrants will act as a “strong resistance” level. These short-term market participants are believed to exhibit a greater propensity for short-term buying and selling.

The chart provided in the research shows unspent transaction output (UTXO) numbers are also categorised by age band; forming resistance and support levels.

While Bitcoin’s performance remains a subject of interest within the cryptocurrency community, external interest in BTC exposure appears to be waning. Google Trends data reveals that the search term “Bitcoin” is currently experiencing its lowest level of interest since October 2020.