NFT news: Sir Anthony Hopkins released sell-out NFT collection
Report: Ghana could become the leading African crypto adoptor
Report: Australians suffer from massive surge in crypto scams

Australian investors have seen a 35% increase in crypto scam loss in the first six months of 2022, compared to...

2 months ago

Bitcoin trading volume is “likely bogus” according to Forbes report

A new report from Forbes shows that the trading volumes of crypto exchanges across the world might be posting...

2 months ago

Crypto regulation in California: New bill passed for firm regulation

Crypto legislation in California is being worked on by regulators with the State Assembly passing a new bill,...

2 months ago

The Fed outlines guidelines for granting accounts for crypto banks

The Federal Reserve Bank has announced guidelines for the long-awaited process for crypto banks to apply for...

2 months ago

Should you sell your crypto in a bear market?

According to the CEO of investment firm Cypherpunk, selling does not make one bearish about the cryptocurrency...

3 months ago
Could CBDCs could be the holy grail of money?

According to the Bank of International Settlements, a central bank digital currency (CBDC) could be the next best...

4 months ago

Before Trading Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency: Do the Research

Although it may be easier for new investors to purchase digital assets right now, there are still a few crucial...

1 year ago

The Bugs of the Month: from Liquid to Balancer and from Ravencoin to Bitcoin Gold

Over the past few weeks there have been some interesting bugs and attacks on cryptocurrencies: At Ravencoin, a...

2 years ago

Bitcoin HODLing activity high: The end of the bear market?

Looking at Bitcoin's trading activity, the majority of action has been investors HODLing ("Holding On for Dear...

3 months ago

Stablecoin Volume Hits New Record in June

The transaction volume of dollar-based stablecoins reached a new all-time high of nearly $ 55 billion in June. It...

2 years ago

Cardano co-founder: Crypto has the ability to self-regulate

Charles Hoskinson, Cardano's co-founder, has said that crypto developers should be in charge of compliance.

4 months ago
